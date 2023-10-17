World Cup Diary: Durga Puja, an enduring love affair for Dada

The last time Eden Gardens hosted the marquee matches of the cricket World Cup — including the India–Pakistan league game and the final — was during 2016's T20 edition, with Sourav Ganguly was at the helm of affairs as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

This time's 50-over format sees the former BCCI president taking a backseat, though he is a key member of the 12-man steering committee for the mega event, with his elder brother Snehasish at the forefront.

However, there's a good 10 days to go for the first of the five matches to be played the City of Joy on 28 October (Bangladesh vs Netherlands) and for now, 'Dada' just wants to be in the city and soak in the Durga Puja festivities this weekend. The fact that the former India captain is not a part of the TV pundits’ bandwagon crisscrossing the country this time also helps Ganguly to catch some downtime.