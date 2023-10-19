ICC World Cup: Mushfiqur soldiers on in his fifth 50-over World Cup bow

For over 15 years, the pocket-sized, ever smiling Mushfiqur Rahim has been a regular feature of Bangladesh cricket through all its ups and downs. The wicketkeeper-batter, the only surviving member of the famous squad which pulled off a five-wicket win against a star-studded India in the 2007 ICC World Cup, appeared in his fifth 50-over showpiece in Thursday’s game in Pune.

Coming in at number six, however, the 35-year-old failed to accelerate the scoring rate and eventually fell for 38 off 46 balls, falling to a spectacular catch at backward point by Ravindra Jadeja off the nagging Jasprit Bumrah. The Bangla Tigers thus failed to capitalise on the fantastic start by openers Liton Kumar Das (66 off 82 balls) and Tanzid Hasan (51 off 43).

Young Hasan was the aggressor in the powerplay, with five fours and three sixes as the pair put up 93 — their best partnership for the first wicket in this edition — until he fell leg before to Kuldeep Yadav. Stifled by Kuldeep and Jadeja in the middle overs, the Tigers finally managed a reasonable total of 256 for eight, though it looks under-par by at least 50 runs.