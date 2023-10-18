ICC World Cup: How Roelof van der Merwe plotted his former team’s downfall

Until one nippy evening at the Dharamsala Stadium, on 17 October, the Dutch were known as a mainly footballing superpower who also played cricket.

After their stunning upset against South Africa, the team which looked like a serious title contender after its first two games, the cricket fraternity may be reconsidering Netherlands now.

The 50-overs World Cup, still looking to properly capture the public imagination even in a cricket-crazed country like India, has now seen two major upsets in three days. If asked to rate between them on a scale of 10, one has to elevate the Netherlands' feat much higher than Afghanistan's — especially given the Dutch team is an Associate member with only three players on a professional contract.

While Rashid Khan & Co are no strangers to the big world stage, the Dutch relied more on a can-do attitude and a small core group of exceptional performers.