World Cup Diary: Rohit Sharma & Co usher in Diwali early at team hotel

Kolkata: The Diwali presented a wonderful opportunity for the Men in Blue, as the Indian cricket team is known as, for a bonding session at their team hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday. As the team will be facing wooden spooners Netherlands in their last league game of the World Cup on Sunday, they ushered in the festive mood with traditional Indian wear and cuisine a day earlier in a lavish get together hosted by BCCI.

‘’From us to all of you,’’ said vice-captain KL Rahul in his X handle with a group photo of the team members, which has gone viral. Skipper Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself and his wife Ritika with wishes for all his friends and fans. A video released by BCCI resembled more like a Diwali party in Bollywood with most of the married players like Virat Kohli, Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja, Surya Kumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur arriving with their spouses.