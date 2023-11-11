World Cup Diary: When Virender Sehwag turns troll

It seems some former sporting heroes can go to any lengths to gain traction on social media — the latest being former cricketer Virender Sehwag, whose potshots at the Pakistan cricket team, which faced an improbable equation in their last league game against England on Saturday if they were to make the knockout stage of the ongoing 50-over World Cup, has not gone down well with netizens at all.

Taking a dig at Pakistan’s campaign, Sehwag wrote on his widely followed Instagram page: "’Pakistan Zindabhaag! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha (whatever it was ends here). Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan! #cwc23’’. He also shared a banner that read ‘Bye Bye Pakistan’.