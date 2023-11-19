World Cup final: With memories of 2019 still fresh, what can happen in case of a tie?

Keep calm. This was the simple message from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to his boys ahead of their high stakes World Cup final against Australia on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This message recalls Kapil Dev's immortal words to his team as India took the field to defend a paltry 183 in the 1983 final against the mighty West Indies — "Jawano (soldiers), let’s put our best foot forward," according to that team's wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani.

Both 1983 and 2011 were clear wins for India, though. What if things play out differently this afternoon? Yes, India would like nothing better than to extract revenge on Australia for the 2003 final in Johannesburg, when Ricky Ponting and his team outplayed Sourav Ganguly and his team. But what if matters are not as cut and dried?

What if we see a rerun of the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand? In other words, what happens if India vs Australia ends in a tie?

After widespread criticism following the 2019 World Cup fiasco, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to do away with the controversial boundary count rule. Which basically means that if scores are level when both innings are completed during the match, the match will go into a Super Over.