World Cup semi-final: Kohli masterclass as Indian batters run riot at Wankhede

The rainy Old Trafford semi-final of 2019 seemed a distant memory at the sunny Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The men in blue, marshalled by two of their biggest warriors — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — have all but batted New Zealand out of the first World Cup semi-final in front of a packed stadium.

There will be 100 good reasons why Kohli’s historic 50th century in ODIs, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar on the latter’s home turf, will overshadow the contributions from everyone in the top five. Shreyas Iyer, the Mumbaikar, made the occasion a memorable one for him in front of his family and friends with an attacking century (105 off 70 balls), while new ODI no.1 batter Shubman Gill fought back cramps to remain unbeaten on 80 while KL Rahul chipped away with a cameo of 39 off 20 balls.

Soon after Kohli slumped to the ground on reaching three figures, he bowed in the direction of where Tendulkar was sitting, and blew his customary flying kiss to wife Anushka Sharma.