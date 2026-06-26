Who is Beccacece, the Argentine miracle worker for Ecuador?

Not many possibly knew about Sebastian Beccacece, the Argentine tactician with a Caniggia-like mane and rugged looks, until Ecuador embarrassed Germany in arguably the 2026 World Cup's biggest upset so far to seal a place in the knockout stage on Thursday, 25 June. In fact, he was at the receiving end of supporters’ ire after the South Americans were staring at an early exit, having garnered just one point from their first two games.

All that changed dramatically when they rallied against four-time champions Germany to win their first game in five appearances in the World Cup, and with it a place in last 32. The 45-year-old Beccacece, with no professional career worth writing about — certainly nothing to match his predecessor Felix Sanchez — has overnight become a national hero for the tiny nation, where President Daniel Noboa declared a public holiday as wild celebrations broke out on the streets of capital Quito.

When the referee blew the final whistle in New Jersey, Beccacece offered an unusual sight as he climbed over the stadium barriers to celebrate with his family in the stands. It was an emotional moment for the coach, who once did the hard yards as an understudy to his famous compatriot Jorge Sampaoli during a glorious phase for Chile, but for whom the final group stage fixture could have been his last in charge of Ecuador.