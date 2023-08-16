World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

The second heat of the day saw Sanjay Selvamani emerge on top. Hailing from nearby Kovalam, Selvamani has had plenty of experience surfing at Mahabalipuram and it showed as he picked off several long right-hand runners to take the heat win in only his second QS event appearance.

“We have been so excited for this event to come to India so it’s great to finally have it all underway,” Selvamani said. “We know the waves here can get so much better than they are today so we’re hoping it continues to improve throughout the window.

"I have been surfing for 9 years now and having this event here shows all the Indian surfers that there are opportunities to travel to other surf spots in this region to compete and continue to improve. This is such an exciting time for Indian surfers,” he said.