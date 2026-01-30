World T20: Cricket's patience running out as Pakistan keep all waiting

The suspense over Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup, created by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the eleventh hour, has begun to test the patience of the cricketing world. The first deadline of Friday set by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not yielded any decision at the time of writing — with the final one on Monday — but legitimate questions are now being asked about whether such dragging of feet is holding the sport to ransom.

It’s been nearly a week that the Pakistan board announced their World Cup squad with Salman Ali Agha as captain, but Naqvi put the ball in their government’s court for a final decision. While an official word may be pending, reports suggest that flights to Colombo have been booked for the green shirts on Monday, 2 February once their tune-up T20I series against Australia at home ends on Sunday.

The chatter from Pakistan, according to well placed sources across the border, reiterates that they will be going ahead as Naqvi reportedly advised PM Shahbaz Sharif on the necessity of maintaining ‘’good relations with the ICC’’ during their meeting. There are conflicting reports in the media — with the possibility of Pakistan playing while sporting a message in support of Bangladesh looking credible.