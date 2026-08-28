Failure to make 2-0 sweep leaves Gill & Co. with a WTC mountain to climb

It’s with mixed feelings that Shubman Gill will reflect on the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which concluded on Thursday, 27 August. While his men nullified the so-called spin threat in testing conditions to win the series, there is a growing feeling that they left the job half done after failing to complete the anticipated 2-0 sweep.

The hosts deserve full credit for the way they kept the Indian bowlers at bay after following on in Colombo to draw the second Test, but the result leaves Gill & Co. rooted in fifth position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a mountain to climb if they are to make it to the 2027 final.

Their next assignment is a two-Test series in the challenging conditions of New Zealand in November, followed by a full five-Test series against Australia at home — giving them just seven Tests in this cycle against two of their toughest opponents. An all-win record in those matches, which looks improbable at the moment, can earn them percentage points in the region of 70-plus and put them in pole position for the final.

“Obviously, not the result that we wanted in this match,” a candid Gill told BCCI.tv on Thursday. “After day two, we hoped that it was going to be a win for us, and then Sri Lanka batted the way that they did for these three days. Sometimes you’ve got to learn from the opposition as well, and credit to them for the way that they played,” he reflected.