World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

Indian shooters continued to shine bright in the 31st FISU World University Games winning a gold and bronze medal on the fourth day of competition on Tuesday.

The Indian Women's 50m Rifle 3-Position Team bagged the gold medal on Tuesday with a brilliant performance to claim the gold medal overcoming challenges from China. The men's 10m Air Pistol team of Arjun Cheema, Varun Tomar and Anmol Jain bagged the bronze medal.

The Indian women's team of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra tallied an aggregate score of 3527 points with 194 inner 10s. China took the silver medal with a score of 3523 (173x) and the Czech Republic took bronze with 3501 with 164 inner 10s.