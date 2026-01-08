WPL: India’s ODI World Cup win may help league grab more eyeballs

The pathbreaking success of the Women in Blue in the ICC Women’s World Cup last November is expected to increase footfalls at the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), set to begin in Navi Mumbai on Friday, 9 January.

The five-team tournament, to run until 5 February, will open with a marquee clash between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at D.Y. Patil Stadium, the same venue where Harmanpreet & Co. created World Cup history.

The first-ever Women’s World Cup for India may have come in the ODI format, but the surge in interest it has created in the upcoming WPL is palpable. What lends the situation added context is that the franchise league will provide vital insight for the T20 Women’s World Cup in June-July in England, in which India’s best showing so far has been a runners-up finish in the 2020 edition in Australia.

Showing a sense of occasion, the MI management hosted a lavish reception for the three Indian teams which won World Cups in the last year-and-a-half earlier this week — the men’s T20 World Cup, the Women’s World Cup and the Blind Women’s World Cup. Now, it’s time for the action to begin, with the opener being billed as a face-off between the feisty India captain and her deputy — Harmanpreet vs Smriti Mandhana.