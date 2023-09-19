Young Indian Shooter Nischal secures silver at ISSF World Cup debut in Rio

Young Indian shooter Nischal has won silver in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Cup in Rio De Janeiro.

She on Monday, 18 September, gave India its second medal on the concluding day of the tournament. Her achievement becomes even more credible given that this was her very first senior World Cup appearance.

She finished behind Norwegian rifle ace Jeanette Hegg Duestad with a score of 458.0 in the final. Duestad is the reigning Air Rifle European Champion and 300m 3P World Champion and has 12 ISSF World Cup medals to her name including five gold. She was also fourth in Tokyo Olympics.

Nischal was in supreme shooting form throughout the day, breaking the qualification national record in Women’s 3P in the process.

"It is my first world cup final and I have a medal, so I am very happy for that,” the teenager said in a release.

It all began with the elimination rounds in the morning where a total of 18 shooters were eliminated over two rounds totaling 73 competitors.

She shot a solid 587 in relay one to safely make it to qualification. So did her two countrywomen, previous qualification national record holder Anjum Moudgil and Ayushi Podder, both of whom shot in relay two.