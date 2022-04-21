Young para-swimming champion Amartya Chakraborty passes away

A report in saachibaat.com had said days before the champion swimmer's death that Amartya's condition was serious and his father wasn't able to afford his treatment in a private hospital.



The report said that, Amartya's spinal cord had become "completely unbalanced" and the lower part of the body had stopped working. "In medical terms, this is called arteriovenous malformation (AVM). As a result, he is lying on the bed," the report had said.



His father, Amitosh, had been quoted as saying that the treatment of his son was only possible at AIIMS (Delhi) or in hospitals in England and the US, and it would cost around Rs 50 lakh to treat him abroad.