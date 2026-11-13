Youth Olympics: Golden boxing duo, Dhinidhi stand out for India

India finish with 10 medals in Dakar, their second-best Youth Olympic Games haul after 2018.

Gunjan and L. Ambekar Meetei win India's first-ever boxing gold medals at the Games.

Dhinidhi wins two swimming bronzes as India claim maiden medals in swimming, beach wrestling and wushu.

Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Youth Olympic Games, and the country's two gold-medal-winning boxers were among the standout performers as India concluded their campaign at the 2026 edition in Dakar, Senegal, with a haul of 10 medals. This was India's second-best performance at the Games, after the 2018 edition, when the country won 13 medals.

Gunjan and L. Ambekar Meetei secured India's first-ever boxing gold medals at the Games, which serve as a breeding ground for potential champions. India also won three silver and five bronze medals across seven disciplines.

Five of the medallists were Khelo India athletes (KIAs) — Tanvi Patri (badminton), Khushbu Rajakbhai (judo), Shourya Ambure (athletics), Gunjan (boxing) and Tirthank Pegu (swimming).

Competing in 11 disciplines, Indian athletes won medals in seven, including the country's first-ever podium finishes in swimming, beach wrestling and wushu. In boxing, L Ambekar Meetei clinched gold in the men's 50kg category, while Gunjan won the women's 48kg title.

Besides boxing's perfect campaign, with two gold medals, India registered breakthrough performances across several sports. Swimming was the country's most productive discipline, accounting for three of its 10 medals and delivering India's first-ever medals in the sport at the Youth Olympics.