Zidane set to succeed Deschamps as transition begins in French football

The winds of change have begun to blow through French football following the team's World Cup 2026 semi-final exit to Spain on Tuesday, 14 July. Zinedine Zidane, who inspired France to its maiden World Cup title in 1998 under captain Didier Deschamps, is now set to succeed the latter as national team coach for the four-year cycle once the ongoing tournament ends.

A report in L'Équipe said Zidane has verbally agreed to the role. He is believed to be an admirer of the way France is playing under the current system and has long envisioned building a team around a traditional No. 10 — a role in which Kylian Mbappe has flourished over three World Cups. The pressure on 'Zizou', however, will be immense. He will not only be expected to live up to his legendary status as one of football's greatest players but also fill the shoes of Deschamps, France's most successful coach.

Deschamps had announced earlier that he would step down after this World Cup, but the farewell has not unfolded as the French faithful had hoped. His remarkable 14-year reign has included 184 matches, three major tournament finals — a World Cup triumph, a runners-up finish and a European Championship final — as well as victory in the UEFA Nations League.

Saturday's third-place play-off against either Argentina or England will mark the final time the former midfield general leads Les Bleus from the dugout.