Post-Covid, rise in heart attack among youth: Rajkot records 5 more deaths in 24 hrs
Doctors suggest a potential post-Covid link and rising high blood pressure due to stressful lifestyles among the youth
A concerning surge in heart attack cases among young individuals has gripped Rajkot, with five more tragic fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.
The growing toll is a matter of worry for healthcare professionals and the community alike.
Thirty-four-year-old Rashid Khan, a resident of Khokhaddal town near Rajkot, was found unconscious on the morning of Monday, 2 October, and rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital where the doctors said he had succumbed to a heart attack.
Khan, originally from Uttar Pradesh, worked as a labourer and was the youngest of eight siblings.
Raising concerns about the escalating heart attack cases among young individuals, particularly post-Covid, senior cardiologist Dr Dinesh Raj, suggested a potential link between the pandemic and this alarming trend. High blood pressure, exacerbated by stressful lifestyles, is on the rise among young people, he added.
Similarly, 21-year-old Dhara Parmar fell unconscious and passed away at her residence of suspected cardiac arrest.
Father of Parmar - the youngest of three sisters - worked in a lathe factory.
Vijay Sanket (30) employed as a cook in a factory in GIDC Metoda, also collapsed and passed away, with a heart attack suspected as the cause of death.
In another incident, 45-year-old Rajesh Bhut, a resident of Kothariya town on the outskirts of Rajkot, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at his farm around 10 a.m on 2 October.
He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Rajkot Civil Hospital.
Lalit Parihar, a 35-year-old resident of Nepal working as a security guard in a residential apartment in Rajkot, tragically collapsed at home and is believed to have succumbed to a heart attack before reaching the hospital.
