Post-Covid, rise in heart attack among youth: Rajkot records 5 more deaths in 24 hrs

A concerning surge in heart attack cases among young individuals has gripped Rajkot, with five more tragic fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

The growing toll is a matter of worry for healthcare professionals and the community alike.

Thirty-four-year-old Rashid Khan, a resident of Khokhaddal town near Rajkot, was found unconscious on the morning of Monday, 2 October, and rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital where the doctors said he had succumbed to a heart attack.

Khan, originally from Uttar Pradesh, worked as a labourer and was the youngest of eight siblings.

Raising concerns about the escalating heart attack cases among young individuals, particularly post-Covid, senior cardiologist Dr Dinesh Raj, suggested a potential link between the pandemic and this alarming trend. High blood pressure, exacerbated by stressful lifestyles, is on the rise among young people, he added.

Similarly, 21-year-old Dhara Parmar fell unconscious and passed away at her residence of suspected cardiac arrest.