Arrive in style with Atithya services
No matter how thrilling your trip is, the airport can get boring or tiresome. Unless you have the option to head towards an airport lounge
Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd, founded in 2021, launched The Encalm Lounge and Atithya services to create hassle free experience. Guided by the philosophy of अतिथि देवो भव: (Guests are equivalent to God), Atithya, the welcome and assist service is already servicing guests at the Delhi and Hyderabad Airport.
No matter how thrilling your trip is, the airport can get boring or tiresome. Waiting in transit for a delayed flight can also be inconvenient and taxing. Travellers have to go through snaking security lines and security checks, and even through noisy, jam-packed boarding gate areas. Unless they have the option to head towards an airport lounge. The lounges at airport are the travel industry’s best-kept secret. These calm and secluded areas make travelling more pleasurable.
Vikas Sharma, CEO, Encalm Hospitality shared, “We started our business in airport hospitality and are already operating a lounge called Encalm Lounge at the T1 domestic airport at Delhi. We also started our welcome and assist service at New Delhi airport called Atithya, which includes airport assistance at departure till the time a passenger boards the flight and on arrival till the passenger boards the designated conveyance. These services include buggy service, porter, wheelchair assistance among others.”. With rich experience in the hospitality industry, he is often credited with setting benchmarks of professionalism and is famed for his visionary outlook. Vikas has been the instrumental force behind the strong operational and management foundations of the brand Encalm.
Talking about Atithya services, Vikas Sharma said, “Where we are making real impact is Atithya, which is our meet and greet service that we launched in 2022 in Delhi, and we have seen some great response. . Encalm Hospitality has also tied up with a few individual programmes. Very soon, we will be available on online travel booking portals as well."
