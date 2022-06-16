Arrive in style with Atithya services

Vikas Sharma, CEO, Encalm Hospitality shared, “We started our business in airport hospitality and are already operating a lounge called Encalm Lounge at the T1 domestic airport at Delhi. We also started our welcome and assist service at New Delhi airport called Atithya, which includes airport assistance at departure till the time a passenger boards the flight and on arrival till the passenger boards the designated conveyance. These services include buggy service, porter, wheelchair assistance among others.”. With rich experience in the hospitality industry, he is often credited with setting benchmarks of professionalism and is famed for his visionary outlook. Vikas has been the instrumental force behind the strong operational and management foundations of the brand Encalm.