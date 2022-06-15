Must-book travel deals you don't want to miss

* The serene hills of Coorg: Fresh air, cozy weather, and the alluring landscapes make Coorg the perfect getaway from the heat and humidity of the summers. The green hills, gushing waterfalls, coffee plantations, and the perfect weather have also coined Coorg's reputation as the 'Scotland of India'. CRED travel offers a variety of deals at luxurious resorts of Taj Madikeri, Ayatana, and more. The privileges of booking your deal with CRED include meals, guided tours, adventure sports, infinity pools and many more member exclusive benefits.



* Take the long-pending trip abroad with CRED's 'Internationally Yours' sale: With vaccinations and safety protocols, international borders are open for traveling again. And we know, you have been delaying that trip abroad for quite a while now. CRED travel will offer best-price deals across international properties of Maldives, Singapore, Europe, Malaysia, and Bali. Members will also get an assured ?5000 voucher on bookings above Rs. 1 lakh.

