Demand for summer holidays expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group added "The summer heat has set in early, and people are escaping to the hills to beat the summer heatwaves. We are seeing robust demand across all hill destinations and have advance bookings in record numbers for May & June. Furthermore, Pantnagar Airport is now well connected with daily flights of multiple airlines to important hubs like Delhi & Dehradun which has made travel easier for tourists coming to the Himalayan State. Whereas, the Bareilly airport is now open for commercial direct flights and has now reduced the overall travel time for both Mumbai & Bengaluru citizens by half."



"We are witnessing a noteworthy 1.5x times growth in demand on a week-on-week basis across our entire portfolio since March onwards. The current spate of bookings is expected to last till the end of the summer holidays. We are cautiously optimistic that pick-up in travel and tourism activities go on without interruptions and are closely monitoring the Covid-19 cases in Delhi-NCR," further added Vibhas Prasad.