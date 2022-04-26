Demand for summer holidays expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels
The boost is attributed to the pent-up demand for summer travel from Northern India and first-time direct air connectivity of Kumaon (Uttarakhand) with major metropolitan cities across the country
Leisure Hotels Group sees a full recovery in business for the forthcoming summer quarter. This boost is attributed to the pent-up demand for summer travel from Northern India and first-time direct air connectivity of Kumaon (Uttarakhand) with major metropolitan cities across the country - Dehradun, Delhi, Bengaluru & Mumbai to Pantnagar Airport & Bareilly Airport and as well as the inter-connecting flights with Hyderabad, Goa, Varanasi Jaipur and Lucknow.
With the largest number of resorts in Uttarakhand across popular naturally surrounded destinations like Corbett Park, Nainital, Naukuchiatal, Kausani & Bhimtal,the Group has hailed the enhanced connectivity to the state's important tourist destinations.
Aloha On The Ranges, Rishikesh
Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group added "The summer heat has set in early, and people are escaping to the hills to beat the summer heatwaves. We are seeing robust demand across all hill destinations and have advance bookings in record numbers for May & June. Furthermore, Pantnagar Airport is now well connected with daily flights of multiple airlines to important hubs like Delhi & Dehradun which has made travel easier for tourists coming to the Himalayan State. Whereas, the Bareilly airport is now open for commercial direct flights and has now reduced the overall travel time for both Mumbai & Bengaluru citizens by half."
"We are witnessing a noteworthy 1.5x times growth in demand on a week-on-week basis across our entire portfolio since March onwards. The current spate of bookings is expected to last till the end of the summer holidays. We are cautiously optimistic that pick-up in travel and tourism activities go on without interruptions and are closely monitoring the Covid-19 cases in Delhi-NCR," further added Vibhas Prasad.
The Riverview Retreat, Corbett National Park
Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), a leading experiential luxury resort chain in North India with 29 properties in its portfolio, is expecting a peak summer holiday season ahead of robust bookings this year that started pouring in after the decline of the third wave in February. The group is optimistic that the summer bookings (April-May-June) this year would even surpass pre-pandemic levels.
