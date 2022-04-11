Escape for an intimate & indulgent celebrations

The dining experiences at Fort Barwara are spread across The Cortile, an all-day diner, and Rani Bagh, an all-day bar by the pool surrounded by Rajasthan's homogeneous flora and fauna, which offers natural sights like no other. In the evening, the colours of Rani Bagh and live music will make you want to celebrate with cocktails and appetisers. Aside from the restaurants, Shikar Burj is available for a night under the stars.



Zenana Bagh, a 700-metre-square banquet lawn with a stepped amphitheatre to seat a maximum of 200 guests overlooking the facade of the resort's heritage wing, and The State Room, a flexible 225-metre space opulent enough for any royal occasion while remaining mindful of the palace's original beauty, are both available for events at the resort.