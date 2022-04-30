Goa, Maldives most preferred travel destinations

Europe and Dubai were second and third most-picked holiday destinations abroad respectively. Curated European holiday packages covering Switzerland, Turkey, France and other parts of Europe were much in demand.



Sharmistha Chakraborty, co-founder of Voyaah, one of CRED's leading travel partners said "We are glad to be associated with CRED and offer our unique range of experiential stays and packages to its distinct community of members from across the country. Through this partnership, we have seamlessly been able to integrate our premium offerings on the platform and continue to see a significant uptake in bookings through specially curated deals for CRED members. As the travel opens up again across domestic and international destinations, we are confident we will continue to witness high engagement on CRED Travel."



CRED travel enables members to take luxurious holidays with VIP inclusions in international and Indian destinations with curated experiences that range from complimentary meals to adventure sports. An extended travel period gives members the flexibility to book now to avail of the deals but travel at their convenience.