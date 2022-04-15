Indians without Schengen visa can't fly to UK on EU airlines

Indian citizens, without transit or regular Schengen visas, are unable to fly to the UK through European Union airlines like Lufthansa, KLM and Air France as they are stopped at the origin airports in India itself.



As the UK is no longer part of the European Union, it has, post Brexit, made mandatory of for non-EU citizens to get a transit Schengen visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights operated by its airlines.



Schengen visa is a short-term visa that allows its holder to travel freely throughout the Schengen area, which covers 26 EU countries or "Schengen States" without border controls between them.