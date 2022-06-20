Safe, calm and idyllic Manali deceptive, hides strong undercurrents

Two of us travelling through Himachal Pradesh without having to worry if were being stared at or if we were being followed by suspicious looking men seems unbelievable in hindsight. For two women unaccompanied by men and family, this had seemed like a misadventure. But it turned out to be among the most bracing, relaxing vacations, an out-of-the-world trip, as if we were living a dream. It also explains why we like returning to the Hills.

Back in 2019, I had taken a trip to Mussoorie with a college friend and we wanted to trek to the top of the George Everest peak. Only when we reached the starting point of the trek, did we realise that the path was still under construction. Our taxi driver very graciously offered to take us through another route, which passed through a forest range.

Enthusiastically, my friend and I hopped back into the car, and our driver took us through the other route. He even offered to lead the way on the trek, since this one was not the regular route and we could have easily gotten lost on the way. It was not till we had trekked for a good 5-10 minutes that I stopped, turned to my friend, and asked, “What are we doing?”

We were two young girls following a stranger in the middle of the forest (on our own accord) in a no-network zone, when no one even knew where we were. It was as if we were willingly writing a true crime story. But nothing happened. Mahipal bhaiya (our driver) made sure we were safe throughout, and even three years later, whenever someone visits Mussoorie, I share his number, telling them to explore the hill station in his taxi.