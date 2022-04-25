S.Korean airline to reopen route to India after eased Covid curbs

Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, announced on Monday it will reopen the route to India this week as eased Covid-19 restrictions unleash pent-up demand.



Asiana will offer one flight a week on the Incheon-Delhi route starting from Friday after it suspended the route 33 months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Yonhap News Agency quoted the company as saying in a statement.