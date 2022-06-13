Take your dad on a trip in celebration of Father's Day

Skip the traditional Father's Day gift and treat your dad to an adventure based on his interests. A mini vacation can be kept simple or completely customised activities of his choice. Choose from these seven experiences that will allow you to spend quality time together, doing things you enjoy.



For the hills



WelcomeHeritage Elysium provides an entirely new perspective on Shimla's legendary hill station. Whereas the hill station is known for its colonial architecture and influences, Elysium reimagines the Shimla experience through the lens of modern luxury and contemporary comforts. A stay at Elysium resort provides a 360-degree panoramic view of Shimla, the lush green valley, and the sublime temples, providing a whole new way to explore the area's beauty.



Recommended activities: Besides the regular visit to the mall road and bazaar, take a guided walk to discover some quaint temples and the British influences that continues to linger in this erstwhile summer capital.



For tropical locales



No place unravels the unique story of Fort Kochi better than Brunton Boatyard. Always coveted for trade, refuge, the local spices including the Black Gold, or simply chosen as 'home' by many travellers, Fort Kochi is an exotic amalgamation of influences - from the Arabs and east Asia to the Jews, Portuguese, Gujaratis, the Dutch, British Raj and many more. Conveniently located at the famed Fort Kochi harbour, the historic hotel is inspired by the harbour's story. Be it the colonial architecture and local aesthetics, or the heady blend of many cuisines that is a cultural narrative in itself. Elegant and earthy sea-facing rooms and suites, even the windows next to the charming bathtubs facing the waters) don't just reflect the city's strong local character but are also equipped with all modern luxuries. Watching ships and fishing boats go by, Chinese nets in action or gambolling dolphins waft over the waves from the leisure of your rooms and indulging in an adventurous time-travel Kochi episode, a Brunton Boatyard experience of all things Kochi is something few men would want to miss.



Recommended activities: Discover local flavours at the hotel's restaurants, History and Armoury, complementary guided walking tour, a visit to Mattancherry for the Palace & Synagogue and a stroll down Jew town (the hotel is happy to organise a tuktuk or a cab for you), Pandal cafe at David Hall Gallery for more delicacies and a glimpse into the thriving local art culture.