Top 10 destinations for a summer break

Thailand



Why settle for Goa when you can relax on a Thai beach? Travellers are choosing Thailand for its tranquility and thrill after the Thai government removed restrictions and given the benefit of being able to repay for the trip over three to six months. It's no surprise that Thailand is always at the top of the list of travel destinations. Furthermore, Thailand's vibrant nightlife attracts partygoers from all over the world.



Maldives



This summer, the popular honeymoon destination for Indians is no longer only visited by honeymooners. Aside from being a popular destination for water sports and beaches, the Maldives is also a seafood lover's paradise.



Iceland



While Kashmir and Himachal have their own distinct charms, why pass up the opportunity to experience Iceland's breathtaking scenery, waterfalls, and glacier lagoons when one can spread the cost? Previously thought to be only for wealthy visitors, the destination is now seeing an increase in bookings from non-wealthy visitors as well.