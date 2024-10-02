Navjivan Press: How Gandhi made a printing press a tool for freedom

As the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his legacy in Ahmedabad is far more than a historical memory — it is a living, breathing force that continues to shape the city's ethos even today. Among the most potent symbols of this legacy is Navjivan Press, an institution representing Mahatma Gandhi's deep belief in the transformative power of words and the ethical responsibilities of journalism.

Located in the heart of Ahmedabad, this press served as a printing house and a vital organ of India's independence movement, where Mahatma Gandhi's ideas of non-violence, self-reliance and moral integrity were translated into the printed word.

Navjivan Press, founded in 1919, played a crucial role during India's independence movement, not only as a printing house but as a centre for Gandhian thought.

Mahatma Gandhi, an astute printer and publisher, understood the significance of the press as a medium to spread his ideas of self-reliance, truth (satyagraha) and non-violence (ahimsa). It was through publications like Navjivan, Young India and Harijan that Gandhi reached the masses, offering them not just news but a moral compass for navigating the colonial rule.

In a time when the British-controlled press often censored or disallowed critical content, Navjivan became a beacon of free speech and integrity. On 7 September 1919, Mahatma Gandhi purchased the Navjivan weekly from the Natwar Printing Press, located near Khamasa Gate, Ahmedabad, after it became clear that no other press owner was willing to risk publishing his "radical anti-government ideas".

With 2,500 initial subscriptions, the Navjivan weekly quickly became one of the most popular publications in Gujarat, amassing a readership of over 15,000, a record for any Gujarati weekly of that era.