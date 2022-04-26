LeavingTwitter: How Twitter users reacted to Elon Musk's takeover

"Elon musk buying Twitter is not as big of a deal as some extreme accounts will make it. It is a good change though, people have the right to see opinions that contradict theirs, let the battle of ideas happen," another user wrote.



Several users also started speculating that the former US President Donald Trump's account might be reinstated.



"Which banned account do you want to be restored most once @ElonMusk takes control?" a user wrote.



However, reports said that Trump has decided not to join Twitter despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying it, saying "Twitter has become very boring".



Trump said that he will not return to Twitter and will instead use his own 'TRUTH Social' as the only social media platform.