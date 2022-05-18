Assam floods: Massive landslides destroy bridges, roads; over 2 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim amid heavy downpour as two more people died in Cachar district, taking the death toll to seven. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that two people died in southern Assam's Cachar district during the past 24 hours while five had died earlier in landslides in Dima Hasao(4) and Lakhimpur(1) districts.