BSF jawans giving major fitness goals

BSF jawans are giving major fitness goals on social media these days.

While most people are skipping their fitness routine due to Covid-19 restrictions & extreme weather conditions jawans remain undeterred in their choice to remain fit in any condition.

A video on social media is winning everybody's heart where a BSF jawan is doing push-ups on a ground covered with a thick layer of snow.

The social media users are amazed by his dedication as he does the push-ups in snow-capped Kashmir.

This video was shared on the official social media page of Border Security Force (BSF) with the caption, “40 seconds. 47 push ups. Bring it ON #FitIndiaChallenge”.

Not only this, in the same thread, BSF shared another video of a jawan doing one-handed push-ups in snow as part of the ‘Fit India Challenge’.

Well BSF ensures the security of the country amid diverse situations. Besides, the BSF jawans are also dedicated to encouraging people to remain fit through the ‘Fit India Challenge’.