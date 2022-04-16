Eshwarappa resigns over contractor death case

After facing backlash from the opposition over the alleged suicide of a contractor Santosh Patil in Karnataka, State Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa resigned from the ministership on April 15.

Santosh Patil had earlier accused the Minister of corruption. His body was found in a Sambhavi Hotel in Udupi. Santosh had alleged that the Minister was asking for the commission to pay the bills of government contracts.

Eshwarappa had also filed a defamation case against Patil accusing him of tarnishing his image. Eshwarappa also said the reason for his resignation is to set a benchmark for the Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who "should feel that they will not get power until they come out clean and innocent".