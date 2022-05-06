Horrific: Chinese woman pinned down, Covid test done forcibly

A video of a woman from China being pinned down by the healthcare workers and being forced for Covid-19 test, is making rounds on social media. The video has left social media outraged.

In the video, a woman can be seen pinned down by two healthcare workers. The woman can be seen screaming and trying to resist from getting the Covid-19 test. But the man who is seen sitting on her top pulls her hands under his knees and forcibly opens her mouth. The other healthcare worker dressed in a PPE suit takes her swab sample. However, we can't vouch for the authenticity of the video.