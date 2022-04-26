India blocks 16 YouTube channels over false news

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has blocked 16 YouTube news channels, including six from Pakistan, on charges of spreading false and unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country. The Centre has also blocked a Facebook account for spreading disinformation regarding the country’s national security.

The action has been taken using emergency powers under the IT Rules. These channels had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore.