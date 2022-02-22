Now you can use UPI payments in Nepal; 1st country to deploy India's UPI payments
UPI is amongst the most successful real-time payments (RTP) systems globally, providing simplicity, safety, and security in person to person (P2P) and person to merchant (P2M) transactions in India
Nepal has now become the first country outside of India to adopt real-time Unified Payments Interface(UPI) payments. National Payments Corporation of India said that this move will play a pivotal role in transforming the digital economy of the neighbouring country.
NPCI International Payments Ltd, the international arm of NPCI, has joined hands with Gateway Payments Service and Manam Infotech to provide the services in Nepal. GPS is the authorised payment system operator in Nepal and Manam Infotech will deploy Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in that country.
Before this, NIPL has also forged partnerships in Singapore and Bhutan for accepting UPI QR-based payments. NIPL had also tied up with UAE's Mashreq Bank to enable Indian travelers to pay for their purchases using UPI. Whereas, the Nepal partnership will enable the creation of UPI real-time-based payment system in the neighbouring country.
