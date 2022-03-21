Omar Abdullah alleges 'The Kashmir Files' shows false things
Omar Abdullah alleged that parts of the film, which focus on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, are "false" and that the "BJP-backed Governor rule" prevailed at that time
Recently released film , ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie has started a political slugfest.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 18 alleged that parts of the film, which focus on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, are "false" and said that the "BJP-backed Governor rule" prevailed at that time. Addressing media, Omar said that in the 90s, Farooq Abdullah was not the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. "Many false things have been shown in this movie.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files'. He claimed attempts were being made to discredit it.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 16 took a jibe at the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for backing the film 'The Kashmir Files' and said that that if the movie 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on Kashmir, then 'Lakhimpur Files' can also be made.
Meanwhile, the Central government has accorded 'Y' category security cover to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri with CRPF cover pan India. The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It revolves around the killing and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.
On the eighth day, the film registered a collection of Rs 19.5 crores.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines