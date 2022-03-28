Shivpal Yadav miffed with Akhilesh for no invitation to MLA meet
The Samajwadi Party maintains that Akhilesh has called a separate meeting with the leaders, national presidents and legislators of all its allies on March 28
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, who contested and won the recent Uttar Pradesh elections on Samajwadi Party ticket is miffed with the party for not having been invited by his nephew and the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for a meeting of all the SP legislators.
Shivpal Singh Yadav severed ties with Samajwadi Party in 2017 but contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Jaswantnagar as SP's candidate.
The development may widen the rift between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal who didn't contest the elections from Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), which he had floated after breaking away from Samajwadi Party.
A meeting of all the newly-elected SP legislators was chaired by the party chief Akhilesh Yadav at their headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday and he was elected as the leader of the SP legislative party.
Earlier this month, Shivpal had held the SP responsible for its defeat in the assembly elections.
The party won 111 seats in assembly polls in the results declared earlier this month. The BJP returned to power in the state winning 255 seats.
