Shivpal Yadav miffed with Akhilesh for no invitation to MLA meet

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, who contested and won the recent Uttar Pradesh elections on Samajwadi Party ticket is miffed with the party for not having been invited by his nephew and the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for a meeting of all the SP legislators.

Shivpal Singh Yadav severed ties with Samajwadi Party in 2017 but contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Jaswantnagar as SP's candidate.

The Samajwadi Party maintains that Akhilesh has called a separate meeting with the leaders, national presidents and legislators of all its allies on March 28.