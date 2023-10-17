11 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

At least 11 Palestinian journalists were killed and 20 more others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said.

In a press statement, the syndicate added on Monday that 50 local, regional, and international media organisations were targetted in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which have continued for 10 days.

Moreover, two journalists have gone missing as they were covering the escalation between Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel, the syndicate said.