3 Indian students among those injured in Australia’s Bondi Beach attack
Two of the three Indian students are believed to be undergoing treatment in hospital, though their identities have not yet been made public
Three Indian students were among the 40 people injured in the deadly terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian media reported on Tuesday, as investigators widened their probe into what has become one of the country’s most shocking acts of violence in recent years.
According to The Australia Today, two of the three Indian students are believed to be undergoing treatment in hospital, though their identities have not yet been made public. The exact nature and severity of their injuries remain unconfirmed.
The students were wounded during the shooting that erupted on Sunday at the “Hanukkah by the Sea” celebration, a Jewish festival gathering held along the popular beachfront. The attack left at least 15 people dead, including a 10-year-old child, and plunged the coastal city into mourning.
Authorities said five of the injured remain in critical condition, while two police officers who were hurt in the attack are in serious but stable condition.
Police have identified the alleged attackers as Naveed Akram, 24, and his 50-year-old father, who are accused of opening fire on the crowd during the festivities.
New South Wales Police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the investigation is continuing to expand as new details come to light. These include scrutiny of the suspects’ international travel history and the recovery of extremist material, raising concerns about broader ideological influences behind the attack.
As families await news of their loved ones and the nation grapples with the scale of the tragedy, the condition of those injured — including the Indian students — remains a focus of concern for both Australian and Indian authorities.
With PTI inputs
