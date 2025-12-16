3 Indian students among those injured in Australia’s Bondi Beach attack

Three Indian students were among the 40 people injured in the deadly terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australian media reported on Tuesday, as investigators widened their probe into what has become one of the country’s most shocking acts of violence in recent years.

According to The Australia Today, two of the three Indian students are believed to be undergoing treatment in hospital, though their identities have not yet been made public. The exact nature and severity of their injuries remain unconfirmed.

The students were wounded during the shooting that erupted on Sunday at the “Hanukkah by the Sea” celebration, a Jewish festival gathering held along the popular beachfront. The attack left at least 15 people dead, including a 10-year-old child, and plunged the coastal city into mourning.