At least 4.4 million people are stateless, UN says

Significant achievements celebrated

The refugee agency commended some achievements reported in the past year in several countries. The report celebrated dozens of countries for introducing safeguards in their laws to prevent statelessness or setting up procedures to protect stateless people.

It referred to legislative safeguards introduced by the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Moldova to help prevent statelessness at birth.

The report also mentioned a legal framework approved in Portugal to regulate statelessness status, and North Macedonia allowing stateless people to acquire nationality.

In Kenya, some 7,000 stateless people from the Pemba community were confirmed as citizens this year, the UNHCR said. Nearby in Tanzania, over 3,000 individuals at risk of statelessness were also granted nationality.

"Though statelessness has many causes, in many instances it can be resolved through simple legislative and policy changes. I call upon states worldwide to take immediate action and ensure no one is left behind,” said Grandi.

Grandi stressed that the positive steps taken during the past year were still not enough.