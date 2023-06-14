UN says some 110 million people displaced around the world

A record 110 million people have been displaced around the world as the conflict in Sudan contributed to a crisis already underway due to the war in Ukraine, according to a UNHCR report released on Wednesday.

The report indicated that global forced displacement continues to rise unabated in 2023, marking a significant increase of 19.1 million compared to the previous year, driven by conflicts and climate-related upheaval.

The UN refugee agency report also said poorer countries, rather than wealthy nations, disproportionately bore the responsibility of hosting displaced individuals.