Ban greenwashing activities of tobacco industry: WHO

About 4.5 trillion cigarettes butts are discarded each year worldwide, making them the most littered item on earth, and the most frequent item of litter on beaches.



Moreover, recent research published by the Truth Initiative shows that the chemicals that leached from a single cigarette butt (soaked for 24 hours in a liter of water) released enough toxins to kill 50 per cent of the saltwater and freshwater fish exposed to it for 96 hours.



Even with such statistics, with relatively few comprehensive studies undertaken, the true environmental impact of tobacco is unknown, says the report.



In India, a specific example of tobacco industry greenwashing is Imperial Brands that funds education, sanitation and health through its leaf partnership with Alliance One in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, including environmental education through a local NGO called PROTECT.



According to the report, on World Environment Day in 2018, ITC, the largest Indian tobacco company, claimed to be "water positive," "carbon positive" and "solid waste recycling positive" for "over 14 years", implying the company was having a net benefit on the environment.



Since 2011, British American Tobacco (BAT) has been involved with the Brazilian Tobacco Growers Association, the Brazilian Institute of Environment and the Ministry of the Environment for the preservation of forests on the south coast of the country.



Also, Altria, the US tobacco company, funded so-called CSR projects in the US, including the initiatives -- Keep America Beautiful, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Center for Watershed Protection.