Brazil assumes rotating presidency of UN Security Council for July

Brazil has assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.



During the month, Brazil would aim to foster greater cooperation between the Security Council and other UN bodies, especially the Peacebuilding Commission, as it can make a comprehensive contribution to discussions on renewal of peacekeeping and political missions, Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil's permanent representative to the UN and President of the Security Council for July, told a press briefing on Friday.



In July, the Security Council will focus on issues, including the crises in Ukraine and Syria, with meeting on food security and consultations on the chemical weapons file on Syria, as well as renewal of a raft of peacekeeping or special political missions and sanctions regimes, he said.