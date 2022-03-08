Break the Bias: 'Do More Work for Free Day' or International Women's Day ?

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8 every year, this year has the theme, Break the Bias. Bias, whether deliberate or unconscious, makes it difficult for women to move ahead. It is not enough to recognize bias; action is required to level the playing field.

Countries need to devise policies to end the bias so that women can prosper in different walks of life. There are statistics that show bias against women is real. But Governments are slow in delivering outcomes prompting demands for renaming IWD to International Do-More-Work-For-Free Day.

Women are admired and revered for their multi-tasking as mother, wife, sister, daughter and as homemaker. They have formative effects in shaping human development in all walks of life. As mother they are divine, on much higher pedestal than men. Yet they continue to be discriminated against all through their lives under the perennial patriarchy and misogyny, commoditized, objectified and looked down upon, accompanied by violence against them.

Despite all such discriminations, women have made all round strides in all fields. Governments have empowered women by sensitizing all spheres of public administration like education, civil administration, police, judiciary, and armed forces towards gender equality. Still, discrimination against them continues.

In India, 39 laws have been enacted during the last two centuries to empower women and to make them equal partners of men in the all round progress of the nation.

Horrifyingly, partners and family members murder about 50,000 women every year globally. They are killed at the hands of some one they know, possibly trust, probably love or have loved. While the International Women's Day celebrates women for a day, women do not need a pedestal for a single day; they need equality, all the time.