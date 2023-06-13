Child labor on the rise, ILO says

The International Labor Organization, a specialized United Nations agency first set aside June 12 to mark World Day Against Child Labor in 2002.

The most recent ILO reports cite conflicts, crises and the COVID-19 pandemic as the reasons for the increase in child labor. It has "plunged more families into poverty — and forced millions more children into child labor".

"Observed on June 12th, the day is intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labor," the ILO says on its website.