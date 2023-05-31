China: Hui Muslims protest plan to demolish Najiaying mosque

China deployed hundreds of police and made arrests in a mostly Muslim southwestern town of Nagu in Yunnan province after clashes erupted last week over the planned partial demolition of Najiaying mosque.

A court in 2020 reportedly ordered the mosque's dome and four minarets to be demolished after finding they were built without official permission. The area is home to a sizable enclave of Hui, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group who have come under pressure in the face of a broad crackdown.

On Saturday, dozens of officers wielding truncheons and riot shields repelled a crowd outside the mosque that was hurling objects at them, according to videos circulating on social media.

One protester punched a police officer's helmet but little other violence was shown. Videos showing the protests were removed from Chinese social media.