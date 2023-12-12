COP28 draft deal fails to include fossil fuel phaseout

The hosts of the COP28 summit in Dubai presented a draft deal on Monday, 11 December that stopped short of calling for the complete "phaseout" of carbon emitting fossil fuels — the main drivers of climate change — that many countries have been demanding.

The draft deal proposed options that would reduce the production and consumption of coal, oil and natural gas.

At the same time, the writers of the draft put forward by the United Arab Emirates, which holds the COP28 presidency, had removed any mention of a "phaseout" that had been included in a previous draft.

"The COP28 Presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward," the presidency said in a statement.