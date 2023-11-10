EU launches TikTok, YouTube child protection probe

What did the EU say to YouTube and TikTok?

The EU's executive branch said that it had sent formal requests for information to the two firms. The companies have until 30 November to respond.

It said it wanted to know what measures YouTube and TikTok had implemented to comply with the DSA, especially with regards to the protection of children.

The commission said it asked for information on the firms' "obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to protect minors online, in particular with regard to the risks to mental health and physical health, and on the use of their services by minors."

The commission said that it will announce next steps based on an assessment of the companies' replies, which could include the "formal opening of proceedings."