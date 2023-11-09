EU to crack down on targeted social media ads

Preventing hidden influence

Their agreement paves the way for a new law stipulating that personal data can only be collected if users have expressly consented for it to be used for political advertising. Data that allow advertisers to build profiles based on ethnicity, political views or sexual orientation are to be completely excluded from collection, according to official press releases from the council and the European Parliament. The law still needs to be formally approved before it comes into force.



Martin Emmer, a professor with the Institute for Media and Communication Studies at the Free University of Berlin, told DW that the new rules wouldn't completely spell the end of microtargeting. Emmer said microtargeting was an important tool for political parties to reach voters over social media. The regulations are mainly about preventing hidden influence, Emmer said, including advertising in which people receive "messages tailored to their life situation in such a way that it is no longer possible to recognize any party ideology."

Under the rules, political adverts would have to be clearly labeled and users will be able to find out who is behind them. The idea is to build up a publicly viewable archive of political adverts.